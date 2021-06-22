Father arrested, son shot after Newnan home SWAT standoff

article

Police have identified the arrested man and a victim after a multi-hour standoff at a home in Newnan.

Officials say they were called to the Stonebridge subdivision around 7:30 p.m. Monday after hearing reports of shots fired.

In the area, officers found 27-year-old Isaiah Malik Smith injured with five gunshot wounds on his body.

Medics rushed Smith to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment. There is currently no word on his condition.

In their investigation, officers say they learned that the man had been shot by his father, 48-year-old Steve Richard Smith, who had barricaded himself in his home on the 90 block of Stonebridge Crossing.

After a standoff with the Coweta County Sheriff's Office SWAT Team that lasted over four hours, officers took the suspect into custody.

During the arrest, officials say Steve Smith's left leg was injured and he was taken to an Atlanta-area hospital to be treated. He is now charged with aggravated assault.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called to assist in the investigation.

No officers or neighbors were injured in the standoff.

