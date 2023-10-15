Man dies in fire at Stone Mountain personal care facility

article

The DeKalb County Fire Department is investigating what caused a fire late Saturday night at a personal care home that killed one man

It happened around 11 p.m. Saturday night. When DeKalb County firefighters got on scene, they found the two-story home on Hidden Hills Trace in Stone Mountain fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters say the home served as a personal care facility.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ The DeKalb County Fire Department said the two-story home on Hidden Hills Trace in Stone Mountain served as a personal care facility for adults who get around on their own.

"From my understanding this was an adult living center for adults who get around on their own," DeKalb County Fire Department Captain Jaeson Daniels said.

Residents told firefighters nine people were inside when the fire broke out.

"Once they arrived they were told by an occupant that there was still someone inside. We obviously went in for extinguishment and found the deceased male on the second floor of the home," Daniels explained.

"People get overcome with smoke way before they are burned by the actual fire, which is probably what happened in this case," he added.

The cause of the fire and the identity of the victim have not yet been released.

While not directly related to this fire, fire officials stressed the importance of having smoke detectors in your home.

"Ideally, we like to say have a smoke detector in each bedroom on each floor of your home. If not at least a smoke detector on each floor," Daniels said.