Police: Person shot at Stone Mountain Highway gas station

Gwinnett County police are investigating a shooting at a gas station early Thursday morning.

Officials tell FOX 5 the shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. at the Shell Station on the 5200 block of Stone Mountain Highway.

Detectives a the scene appeared to be focusing on a black car in the parking lot.

Investigators have not yet released what led up to the shooting or the status of any suspects or victims.

Police did say they hope surveillance video at the gas station will help them figure out what happened.

