Resident claims ceiling caved in on Stone Mountain apartment for the 3rd time

Five families in Stone Mountain were left to find new places to stay after their apartments flooded. They say it's not the first time it's happened.

Kizra Everette couldn't believe it when she saw water pouring from her sprinkler at her apartment at the Reserve at Stone Creek Saturday afternoon. Just minutes later, the entire ceiling in her bedroom caved in.

"It was just traumatic," Everette said. "My entire bedroom, bed frame, everything is dissipated."

It was a similar story at her neighbor, Lashanda Hearn's apartment. Water pouring from the roof quickly covered her floors, too.

"We're like, 'Where's this water we're hearing?' and we thought something happened with our neighbors upstairs," Hearn said.

"And we heard this big boom, and that's when we realized their ceiling caved in, and then our water sprinklers in our bedroom started dripping," she added.

Hearn said this is the third time something like this has happened in her apartment, with the most recent event happening in March. Everette said it's the second time she has dealt with something like this in her home in just a few months. She said her eight-year-old son wasn't home Saturday, but he was there the first time it happened.

"He was traumatized the first time, like, 'Mommy, I don't like this.' I don't like it either, and they're not doing anything. You know? It's just not cool. At least like, hey, take the rent off or something. Nothing is being done," Everette explained.

Now they're left to find new places to stay. Right now, they're temporarily staying with friends.

"If we break our lease, [they] still don't patch it up for the next family to move in, and it [could] happen to them and it could be worse," Hearn said.

FOX 5 Atlanta reached out to the apartment complex's property manager several times on Sunday to find out what's being done to make the necessary repairs. Our crew also stopped by the office in-person. We are still waiting for a response.