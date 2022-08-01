1 dead, 1 injured in 'targeted' shooting outside SW Atlanta recording studio

Police are investigating a deadly double shooting outside a southwest Atlanta recording studio early Monday morning.

Atlanta police have confirmed with FOX 5 that the shooting happened before 3:30 a.m. in the parking lot of the Executive Office Park on the 2900 block of Stone Hogan Connector SW.

Investigators say they believe the shooting happened a startup recording studio located in the office park.

According to police, one person was killed in the shooting and another was rushed to Grady Hospital. The injured victim's condition is stable.

Officials have not released the identities of the victims or the circumstances that led up to the shooting. A spokesperson for the Atlanta Police Department said they believed that the shooting was targeted toward one of the individuals who was part of a group outside the studio.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Atlanta Police Department.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.