Portion of Stockbridge strip mall collapses; no injuries

Investigators are trying to determine what caused a section of a popular Stockbridge strip mall to collapse on Tuesday afternoon.

It happened in the 5300 block of North Henry Blvd. near Flippen Road.

Stockbridge Police first posted about the incident around 3:20 p.m. on its Facebook page.

A photo shows the section of the strip mall which houses the Your Geek Computer Repair and Plaza Wine & Beer were damaged. It appears the roof was damaged and a portion of the front façade fell away, damaging parked cars in front.

Caution tape surrounds the scene.

Officials were working to inspect and stabilize the structure.

The cause remains under investigation.

No injuries were reported.

