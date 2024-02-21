Expand / Collapse search

Have you seen Nundie? Stockbridge woman missing for months

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Stockbridge
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Nundie Cliett (Credit: Henry County Police Department)

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. - Have you seen Nundie? Henry County police are searching for a Stockbridge woman who's been missing for almost a year.

Nundie Cliett, 31, was last seen leaving her home in Stockbridge on May 25, 2023.

Officials believe she was wearing a jogging suit or workout clothes at the time.

If you have seen her or know anything about her disappearance or whereabouts, please give detectives a call at 770-288-8254 or 770-957-9121, or text the Henry County Police Department with tips, photos or videos at 770-220-7009.


 