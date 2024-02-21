Have you seen Nundie? Stockbridge woman missing for months

article

Have you seen Nundie? Henry County police are searching for a Stockbridge woman who's been missing for almost a year.

Nundie Cliett, 31, was last seen leaving her home in Stockbridge on May 25, 2023.

Officials believe she was wearing a jogging suit or workout clothes at the time.

If you have seen her or know anything about her disappearance or whereabouts, please give detectives a call at 770-288-8254 or 770-957-9121, or text the Henry County Police Department with tips, photos or videos at 770-220-7009.



