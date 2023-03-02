Stegeman Coliseum closed until further notice, UGA moves gymnastics meet

article

Stegeman Coliseum at the University of Georgia is closed until further notice after a small chunk of ceiling fell on Wednesday.

This has forced a gymnastics meet between Georgia and Arkansas originally scheduled for Friday to be moved to the Gas South Arena in Duluth on Sunday.

"Safety is the University’s top priority, and the building will remain closed until the necessary repairs have been completed. We do not know how long that will take at this time," a statement from university officials reads in part.

Those who have purchased tickets to Friday's meet will be refunded. Fans can still attend at the new venue on Sunday, but will need to purchase general admission for $10 the day of the meet at the arena box office. The gates will open at 1 p.m.

No livestreaming will be available for Sunday’s meet.

Maintenance will be working to inspect the damage and make necessary repairs, the university says.

It is unclear how many other events will be impacted or how long the necessary repairs will take.

No one was hurt in the incident.

What is the Stegman Coliseum?

Originally named the Georgia Coliseum, it was renamed in 1996 to honor former Georgia basketball coach C. Sal Stegman.

The more than 10,500-seat arena primarily serves the Georgia Bulldogs basketball, gymnastics, and volleyball teams, although some tennis matches have taken place inside.

It was used during the 1996 Centennial Olympic Games as a venue for rhythmic gymnastics and indoor volleyball.

Elton John performs with his band at the University of Georgia's Stegeman Coliseum on October 25, 1973 in Athens, Georgia, United States. (Photo by Tom Hill/WireImage)

The venue has also played host to several big-named performers such as Elton John in 1973.

The coliseum underwent renovations in 2017 to overhaul the center-court scoreboard, add a new LED ribbon board, add new seats, upgrade the sound system, and install new LED lighting.

The university has been discussing dropping the event level down to increase capacity and for another major overhaul.

Special railing has been installed outside the arena to prevent people from riding bikes over it, a stunt allegedly accomplished by a 1968 football player.