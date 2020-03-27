Staying active when required to shelter in place

A game of basketball outside of a Douglas County church is how Arthur Williams and his friends are taking their minds off COVID-19.

For them, shooting hoops is their way to exercise and stay active.

“It’s kind of hard just staying in the house 24/7 without going out,” Williams told FOX 5’s Brian Hill. “So, you want to go out and get some exercise here and there without having big crowds. It’s less than 10 guys here, we feel like we are under the guidelines.”

Those guidelines became more strict in the county Thursday.

Douglas now joins several counties including Cobb, Floyd, and Pickens requiring residents to “shelter in place”.

“We rarely come out,” Williams friend, Symeon Rouse, explained. “We all be in the house. It’s just one of the days we came out here.”

Others tell us they stay inside unless it’s very necessary to go out.

“I’m hungry so I’m out getting something to eat,” Carrie Dean, who stopped by a nearby restaurant, said. “I’m still practicing social distancing and washing my hands. I’m just doing the best I can but this is a necessity - to eat.”

For counties requiring you shelter in place, essential things include grocery shopping, going to do the doctor, or caring for a loved one.

However, state officials said you can also pass the time by exercising, cooking a meal, having a family game night, or reading a good book.

For James and Delores Furr, just a quick car ride will do.

He said they will “drive around in the car but we won’t go into any place.”

While people said social distancing and sheltering in place has become an abrupt new norm, they understand the need.

“I believe that everything will work out and it will be ok,” Dean explained.

For most counties in our area, the ordinances are in effect until about the second week of April.

