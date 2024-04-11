Expand / Collapse search
State spearheading investigation into Lt. Gov. Burt Jones' role in 2020 election interference

Updated  April 11, 2024 11:06am EDT
Burt Jones, Republican candidate for lieutenant governor of Georgia, speaks during a campaign event with David Perdue, Republican gubernatorial candidate for Georgia, in Cumming, Georgia, U.S., on Monday, March 7, 2022.

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - The decision on who will lead the investigation into Lt. Gov. Burt Jones' alleged involvement in attempting to aid former President Donald Trump in overturning the 2020 presidential election in Georgia has been announced.

Jones, who was a state senator at the time, was reportedly one of the 16 Republicans who convened on Dec. 14, 2020, at Georgia's gold-domed Capitol, asserting themselves as legitimate electors. Jones, along with the others, reportedly signed documents stating that they were the "duly elected and qualified electors" from Georgia. 

Jones has said repeatedly that he was following the advice of a lawyer at the time. 

Almost two years ago, the state's Prosecuting Attorneys Council was tasked by a Fulton County judge with appointing a special prosecutor to examine whether Jones' actions constituted criminal behavior.

PREVIOUS: A 20th defendant? Decision pending on who to appoint to investigate Lt. Gov. in Trump scandal case

In February, Fayetteville attorney Wayne Kendall filed a lawsuit in Clayton County against PAC Executive Director Peter Skandalakis, alleging that Skandalakis was sluggish in his efforts to secure a special prosecutor for the case.

On Thursday morning, Skandalakis declared that either he or his designee will serve as District Attorney Pro Tempore for the Atlanta Judicial Circuit. As such, Skandalakis or his designee will lead the investigation.  

Three of the 18 people who were indicted along with former President Donald Trump for election interference in August 2023 were Republican electors who cast votes along with Jones. They were former state GOP chair David Shafer, state Sen. Shawn Still and former Coffee County GOP chair Cathy Latham. All three have pleaded not guilty.

Jones was referred to as "Unindicted Co-Conspirator Individual 8" in the Fulton County indictment. 

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis was originally assigned to the case, but she was recused because she hosted a fundraiser for attorney Charlie Bailey, who would become Jones' opponent for lieutenant governor in the general election.