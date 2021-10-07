State senator announces new multi-jurisdictional crime strike force in metro Atlanta

State Senator Sonya Halpern has one of the most socio-economically diverse districts in the state, from Buckhead down through Midtown through the heart of Atlanta.

"And the reality is that most of the problems are felt by everybody from the north end to the south end," Senator Halpern said. "They may articulate it differently, but everyone sees the same problem."

The rise in crime is of great concern to metro Atlanta residents.

State Senator Sonya Halpern announced the formation of a multi-jurisdictional crime strike force, created to immediately address the spike in crime in the city of Atlanta and surrounding areas. (FOX 5)

Halpern discussed constituents' concerns and possible solutions during a visit to Joseph E. Boone Boulevard in northwest Atlanta Thursday.

"And on the issue of public safety," said Halpern, "every single person deserves to walk out of their door and know that they can go to the grocery, or go get gas, and go to work and church and come home safe."

Halpern said the strike force will be comprised of civic, business, and religious leaders, in addition to lawmakers and law enforcement officials.

Their mission will be to find real solutions to crime and to address the underlying socio-economic issues that contribute to the problem.

"Action. I want to see us figure out what are some of the solutions," said Halpern. "I want to see us address those as quickly as we can, and actually start to have action."

