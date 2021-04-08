State Rep. Park Cannon makes impassioned call to keep fighting new voting law

The Fulton County District Attorney announced she will not prosecute State Representative Park Cannon.

The lawmaker was arrested for knocking on Governor Brian Kemp's door as he signed Georgia's controversial new voting law.

Cannon reacted to the news at a press conference Thursday morning in front of the Georgia State Capitol.

"Today, I vow to you that I will keep knocking, and I ask you, Georgia, to keep knocking. America keep knocking," said Cannon.

Cannon gave an impassioned speech Thursday after learning Fulton County DA, Fani Willis, will not prosecute the criminal charges against her.

"Two weeks ago today, Brian Kemp sat in his office surrounded by a group of good ol’ boys and signed into law one of the most racist pieces of legislation," said Cannon.

As Governor Kemp signed into law Senate Bill 202, Rep. Cannon was placed under arrest for knocking on the governor's door. The incident was captured on video and shows state troopers leading Cannon out of the Capital in handcuffs. State troopers said they warned Cannon if she kept knocking, they would place her under arrest.

"Today, I have come to tell the world it is time to lean in. The joy that I feel for the dismissal of the charges I faced is tempered by the fact that I should have never been arrested," said Cannon.

Willis announced on Wednesday, she would not prosecute Cannon's case. FOX 5 reached out to Georgia State Patrol about that decision, and they have not responded to our request for comment.

