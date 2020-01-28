State Rep. Collins serves as Chaplain of the Day

Georgia Representative Doug Collins is expected to announce a run for Senate challenging appointed Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler and complicating the GOPs' path to holding a battleground seat.

But Congressman Collins did not comment on that Tuesday morning during his return to the Georgia House.

He served as Chaplain of the Day and honored former State Representative Jay Powell.

And he spoke to state lawmakers about how each day is not promised and the need to come together and learn from each other.

Governor brain Kemp had appointed Loeffler to fill the seat of former Senator Johnny Isakson, after an application process, in which hundreds of candidates -- including Collins -- submitted their names for consideration.