State, local leaders among critics of Kemp's decision to reopen businesses

ATLANTA - Critics, including some high profile political leaders, are going public in their criticism of Gov, Kemp's decision to reopen businesses in the state. 

The governor said he consulted with scientific experts as well as members of the business community about a staggered opening starting this Friday. He called for social distancing and other steps to be taken. 

But state lawmaker Nikema Williams, who represents Atlanta and South Fulton, said keeping a distance apart from customers is just not practical in some instances, such as barbers and tattoo artists who are among the first allowed back.

Williams's criticism is grounded in personal experience. In mid-March, she contracted COVID-19. She recalled going for a test and the week it took to get her results back. "We are not ready yet with the king of testing it would take to really reopen," Williams said. 

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said she will continue to use her voice to urge Atlantans to continue to shelter at home. All the while, Bottoms acknowledged, it is the governor's call. 