State authorities looking for Clayton County insurance fraud suspects

State Investigators asked for the public’s help Wednesday to find a Jonesboro man and woman wanted in an insurance fraud investigation.

Special agents with the Criminal Investigations Division of the Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner’s Office want to know the whereabouts of 30-year-old Olamide Olanipekun and 48-year-old Ramona Denise Gilmore, both of Jonesboro.

Olanipekun is wanted for one count of insurance fraud, while Gilmore faces one count of insurance fraud and one count of forgery in the first degree.

According to authorities, Olanipekun filed a report with Clayton County Police Department in November 2018 alleging he was involved in a motor vehicle accident. He then allegedly reported the damages to his insurance company and received payment for his claim.

According to a news release, Olanipekun allegedly reported the same damages to the Clayton County Police Department but then claimed they were the result of a hit-and-run accident.

Agents also accuse him of reporting the damages to the insurance company a second time.

According to the release, Gilmore made a personal automobile and personal property claim last November and allegedly submitted fraudulent bank statements in an attempt to gain insurance funds from USAA.

USAA denied the claim and didn’t make a payment.

“Though warrants for both cases were taken out in Clayton County, these cases are separate, unrelated incidents,” said Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King. “If you have any information on the whereabouts of these individuals, please call our Criminal Investigations Division at 404-463-6363.”

Insurance fraud is a felony punishable by imprisonment for two to ten years, or by a fine of up to $10,000.00, or both.

To report suspected insurance fraud, contact the Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner’s Office at 800-656- 2298. Callers can choose to remain anonymous.