Start spreading the news! Gourmet pimento café opens in metro Atlanta

They call her "Chef Suga," but her specialty is a savory Southern staple. And with a new brick-and-mortar café in Powder Springs, Stacey West is ready to expand the already-sizable fan base who just can’t get enough of her gourmet pimento cheese.

Suga’s Cheese Shoppe & Café is the newest addition to metro Atlanta’s food scene and is a true original in concept: a restaurant with a menu built around Southern favorite pimento cheese. Why pimento? Stacey West has already made a name for herself with the famed Southern spread. After graduating from Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts in Atlanta and working with various chefs around town, West began selling Suga’s Pimento Cheeses at farmer's markets and festivals in 2017. Their huge popularity led to Suga’s Cheese Shoppe & Café, which officially opened in Powder Springs last month.

So … what’s on the menu? Chef Suga’s got a lineup of sandwiches, wraps, and burgers including the Black Truffle Pimento Cheesesteak (which uses her famous Black Truffle Pimento Cheese), the Smoked Gouda Mac n’ Cheeseburger (with a short rib and brisket burger and smoked gouda pimento cheese), and even shrimp scampi. And yes, there is cheesecake!

Suga’s Cheese Shoppe & Café is located at 4456 Marietta Street and the current hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays through Sundays. For more information and to check out the menu, click here. And click the video player to check out our morning hanging with Chef Suga!

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE