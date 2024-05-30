UPDATE: Standoff ends on Browne Court in Conley

Multiple police officers and SWAT team members were on the scene of a standoff in Conley on Thursday morning.

The standoff took place in the 4000 block of Browne Court off Old Conley Road.

FOX 5 Atlanta sent a crew on the scene. We spoke with neighbors who told us they had been told to evacuate.

They also told FOX 5 that it appears that at least one person had left the home where the standoff is taking place but someone else is still inside.

Shortly before 12:30 p.m., FOX 5 Atlanta learned that the person inside had been arrested.

At this time, no details have been released about the situation by police.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.