Staff cheer as 102-year-old COVID-19 survivor leaves hospital

A 102-year-old woman in Oklahoma received a round of applause from staff as she was discharged from a rural hospital on October 14 after recovering from coronavirus.

Footage by Mercy Hospital Logan County shows Della Hathorne being wheeled out after a 12-day stay, as staff lined the corridors to cheer her on.

According to the hospital, Hathorne had been admitted on October 2 when she was diagnosed with COVID-19 following a rapid PCR (nasal swab) test.

“Della is the first patient in Logan County that we felt was appropriate to receive Remdesivir and the fact that we had the opportunity because we are a part of Mercy is huge,” said Christopher Howard, a nurse practitioner at the hospital.

“As a rural hospital within Mercy, we have access to rapid testing and the latest treatment options which gives us confidence that we are offering the best care for our patients,” he added.