Stacey Abrams endorses Joe Biden for president

Stacey Abrams is endorsing Joe Biden for president.

Abrams' office made the announcement Tuesday morning, releasing the following statement:

"Vice President Biden is the leader America needs — a leader who will restore dignity, competence and compassion to the Oval Office while restoring America's moral leadership around the world. His commitment to fighting climate change, leading an economic recovery for all, and protecting every eligible American's right to vote are among the many reasons why he must be the next President of the United States. While marginalized communities struggle under Donald Trump's failed leadership and people of color face disproportionate consequences of COVID-19, Joe Biden will take no one for granted. I look forward to continuing my strong support for his candidacy and doing all I can to make sure he is elected this November."

In 2018, Abrams was Georgia's Democratic nominee for governor and the first African American woman to become the gubernatorial nominee for a major party in the United States.

There was speculation early on that Biden would choose Abrams as his running mate.