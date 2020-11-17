Expand / Collapse search
Freeze Warning
until WED 8:00 AM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
3
Special Weather Statement
until WED 3:30 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Special Weather Statement
until WED 7:00 PM EST, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County

St. Pete man struggling to care for family wins $1 million on scratch-off ticket

By Fox 13 News staff
Published 
Updated 10 hours ago
Florida
FOX 13 News
article

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A 67-year-old man in St. Pete received an early Christmas present: a winning $1 million scratch-off ticket. 

The Florida Lottery says Albert Pike claimed a $1 million top prize after buying a $30 ticket for "THE FASTEST ROAD TO $1,000,000" Scratch-Off game.

Pike chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $790,000.

RELATED: Retired US Marine and his wife welcome newborn son on Marine Corps' 245th birthday

Before winning, Pike was facing some tough decisions for how best to take care of his family, he told the Florida Lottery.

"When I got home and saw the winning numbers, I couldn't believe it. I knew right then that I wouldn't have to worry about how to pay for the things we need," he said.

RELATED: After nearly a year lost in the woods, golden retriever reunites with owner

He purchased his winning ticket from Publix at 1075 Pasadena Avenue South in South Pasadena.

The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.