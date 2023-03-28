Spring Break is a real 'Scream' at Six Flags Over Georgia

What do you look for in a Spring Break destination? Family-friendly activities? Good food? Live entertainment?

Well, Six Flags Over Georgia has all those things - not to mention some of the best-loved coasters in the country!

Six Flags Over Georgia will celebrate Spring Break from Saturday, April 1 through Sunday, April 9, operating daily with extended hours and special events. Park staffers say all the popular thrill rides will be running, including The Great American Scream Machine and THE RIDDLER Mindbender, both of which are celebrating major milestones this spring. 2023 marks the 50th anniversary of the opening of The Great American Scream Machine and the 45th anniversary of the debut of THE RIDDLER Mindbender.

But those thrill rides won’t be the only reason people are screaming at Six Flags Over Georgia this Spring Break. New this year, the park is hosting "Scream Break" on select nights, which keeps the park open after-hours for a chilling experience filled with the kind of haunts usually reserved for Halloween. Also new this year, the park will host "Low Sensory Sundays" on April 2, 9, and 16, during which staffers will create a quieter and more relaxing experience for visitors in honor of World Autism Month.

Now, we’re not going to do the math for you (it’s Spring Break, after all!), but all those extended hours mean there’s plenty of time to cram in rides, food, shopping, and shows at Six Flags Over Georgia. Click here for more information on visiting the park!