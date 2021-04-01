Spring Break blooms at Atlanta Botanical Garden

Just a few months ago, we were marveling at the colorful lights twinkling throughout Atlanta Botanical Garden, as the popular attraction celebrated the 10th anniversary of its holiday light show.

Now, the garden is stunning in a completely different way, as the tulips, daffodils, and hyacinths show off their spring color -- making Atlanta Botanical Garden a prime spring break destination.

This year, garden staffers have an entire week of family fun planned for spring break, with daily activities scheduled from 10 a.m. to noon on Monday, April 5 through Friday, April 9. Monday, Tuesday, and Friday will feature art-making, Wednesday will be devoted to storytelling, and Thursday highlights music. There will also be daily scavenger hunts, which families can document in free nature journals.

Visitors during spring break week will also be able to catch Orchid Daze, the annual indoor exhibition which runs through April 11. The Atlanta Botanical Garden houses one of the largest orchid collections of any public garden in the world, and during Orchid Daze, the Fuqua Conservatory and Orchid center is filled with thousands of the stunning flowers and special displays.

For more information on visiting Atlanta Botanical Garden — and the current safety measures due to the pandemic — click here. And click the video player to check out our morning exploring the gorgeous spring blooms at the garden.

Advertisement

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.