Spring Break blooms at Atlanta Botanical Garden

Expand / Collapse search
Wind Advisory
until THU 7:00 PM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
7
Freeze Warning
from FRI 12:00 AM EDT until FRI 10:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Wind Advisory
until THU 2:00 PM EDT, Rabun County, Habersham County
Freeze Warning
from FRI 12:00 AM EDT until FRI 9:00 AM EDT, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Freeze Warning
from FRI 1:00 AM CDT until FRI 9:00 AM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Wind Advisory
from THU 9:00 AM CDT until THU 6:00 PM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Freeze Warning
from THU 11:00 PM EDT until FRI 10:00 AM EDT, Clay County

Spring Break blooms at Atlanta Botanical Garden

By
Published 
Good Day Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

Spring Break blooms at Atlanta Botanical Garden

The Atlanta Botanical Garden has an entire week of family fun planned for spring break, with daily activities centered around arts, storytelling, and music.

ATLANTA - Just a few months ago, we were marveling at the colorful lights twinkling throughout Atlanta Botanical Garden, as the popular attraction celebrated the 10th anniversary of its holiday light show.

Now, the garden is stunning in a completely different way, as the tulips, daffodils, and hyacinths show off their spring color -- making Atlanta Botanical Garden a prime spring break destination.

This year, garden staffers have an entire week of family fun planned for spring break, with daily activities scheduled from 10 a.m. to noon on Monday, April 5 through Friday, April 9.  Monday, Tuesday, and Friday will feature art-making, Wednesday will be devoted to storytelling, and Thursday highlights music. There will also be daily scavenger hunts, which families can document in free nature journals.  

Visitors during spring break week will also be able to catch Orchid Daze, the annual indoor exhibition which runs through April 11.  The Atlanta Botanical Garden houses one of the largest orchid collections of any public garden in the world, and during Orchid Daze, the Fuqua Conservatory and Orchid center is filled with thousands of the stunning flowers and special displays.

For more information on visiting Atlanta Botanical Garden — and the current safety measures due to the pandemic — click here.  And click the video player to check out our morning exploring the gorgeous spring blooms at the garden.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.