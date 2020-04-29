Sprayberry Community Group steps up to feed Marietta families

It's a common sight across Georgia, members of the community joining forces to help those hit hard by the ripple effect of a global pandemic.

With unemployment numbers reaching 26 million in the United States, the need for financial assistance is growing. Also growing is the resilience of local communities like The Sprayberry Community Group.

Volunteer Sharona Sandberg says that a small group of volunteers put the food drive together. She says it was just a bunch of community volunteers wanting to step up and do something in this area.

They started providing food for families one day a week at Piedmont Church in Marietta the week that school ended and it's only gotten busier. They say that nearly 1,000 people come through for food each week. Originally the group started helping those who received free or reduced lunch at schools but they soon realized the need was larger than that.

Volunteer Tara Sternagle says they really take anything and they have a specialty table that when people drive up volunteers help the pick out the items they need. This a no-contact food drive. Each Tuesday they accept donations. It's simple, people willing to donate just need to drive their car up and volunteers unload their car. On Wednesdays, those in need come through and volunteers load their cars with the items they need.

The volunteer group says that Publix and Kroger donate to them every week. They say they are a huge part of why they are able to give away so much food each week.

In addition to the food bank, the Sprayberry Community Group takes food to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital's Emergency Room, several urgent cares in the area, metro ambulance, fire stations, and rehab centers.

For more information on how you can make a donation or receive food email them Sprayberrycg@gmail.com or compassionduringcovid19@gmail.com. They also accept cash donations through Piedmont Church's website. Just make sure and note the donation is for "Compassion During Covid-19 Food Drive."

