Split decision reached in lawsuit over 2018 sinkhole near Piedmont Park

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  February 14, 2025 8:01am EST
Fulton County
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

The Brief

    • A Fulton County jury awarded approximately $300,000 to the owners of The Nook and Be Our Guest restaurant group after a sinkhole disrupted their development plans near Piedmont Park.
    • The lawsuit was filed against the Piedmont Park Conservancy after the sinkhole was discovered in 2018, preventing the opening of two planned restaurants.
    • Despite the damages awarded, the judge ruled that the restaurant owners must pay the conservancy’s legal fees, a decision that is likely to be appealed.

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A Fulton County jury has reached a verdict in a lawsuit over a sinkhole near Piedmont Park, and both sides have won, according to Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The backstory:

The dispute began in 2018 when the owners of The Nook and the Be Our Guest restaurant group discovered the sinkhole on a property where they had planned to open two new restaurants. The unexpected development halted their plans and led to a lawsuit against the Piedmont Park Conservancy.

PREVIOUS STORY: Piedmont Park Conservancy accused of not fixing 2018 sinkhole properly

What we know:

This week, the jury ruled in favor of both sides, awarding the restaurant owners approximately $300,000 in damages. However, the judge also determined that the owners must cover the conservancy’s legal fees because the restaurant group broke their lease.

That decision may be appealed.

The Source

  • Information for the above story was first reported by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution (linked). 

Fulton CountyNews