Split decision reached in lawsuit over 2018 sinkhole near Piedmont Park
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A Fulton County jury has reached a verdict in a lawsuit over a sinkhole near Piedmont Park, and both sides have won, according to Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
The backstory:
The dispute began in 2018 when the owners of The Nook and the Be Our Guest restaurant group discovered the sinkhole on a property where they had planned to open two new restaurants. The unexpected development halted their plans and led to a lawsuit against the Piedmont Park Conservancy.
What we know:
This week, the jury ruled in favor of both sides, awarding the restaurant owners approximately $300,000 in damages. However, the judge also determined that the owners must cover the conservancy’s legal fees because the restaurant group broke their lease.
That decision may be appealed.