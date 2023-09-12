Piedmont Park Conservancy accused of not fixing 2018 sinkhole properly

There are new claims about the safety of Piedmont Park just as thousands of people are expected to gather there for Music Midtown.

A restaurant owner at the park and his attorney held a press conference on Tuesday morning to discuss a sinkhole that opened near the park in 2018.

The owners of The Nook, Be Our Guest LLC, said they had to pause development of a new restaurant at the Piedmont Park Community Center in 2018 because of the sinkhole.

They are claiming that legal filings prove that the Piedmont Park Conservancy was not truthful regarding the investigation and remediation of the sinkhole.

Midtown Music attendees are expected to pick up will call tickets and purchase tickets at the community center.

This is a developing story. Check back later today for the full story, including a possible response from the conservancy.