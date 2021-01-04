Spinning under the open sky with Cyclebar East Cobb

Do a quick Internet search for "top New Year's Resolutions" and you’ll immediately see two words: more exercise. And that’s probably truer than ever for 2021, given how much time we all spent at home last year.

So, how do you get started on achieving those fresh fitness goals while keeping safety front and center due to the ongoing pandemic? The team at Cyclebar East Cobb has a few ideas that might just get your mind — and heart rate — racing.

We spent the morning at Cyclebar East Cobb, part of a global franchise of spin gyms created back in 2004 by siblings Bill Pryor and Alex Klemmer. Toward the beginning of the pandemic, local owner Kirsten Rickers and the East Cobb team made the bold decision to take the spin bikes outdoors, offering some open-air classes in the parking lot. No surprise, it became a popular option for those uncomfortable with returning to an indoor gym, and continues as part of the studio’s schedule in 2021.

As for the indoor classes, staffers say they’ve reduced class sizes to increase social distance, spaced class start times to allow for thorough cleaning between sessions, and instituted a contactless check-in system.

Of course, the Good Day Atlanta team is also trying to lose a few pounds and tone up in the new year (at least, one certain feature reporter is…), so we dropped by Cyclebar East Cobb to check out an outdoor class.

Click the video player to see how it works

