Man pretending to be a nurse arrested at Atlanta nursing home, police say

A metro Atlanta man is in custody accused of trying to get a job at an Atlanta nursing home by pretending to be a nurse.

Investigators say it's not the first time 56-year-old Lonnie Robert Williams has been in trouble for impersonating a medical professional.

What we know:

According to an incident report obtained by FOX 5, officers were called to Legacy Nursing Care on Auburn Avenue on May 29 about a suspicious person.

The officer spoke with a human resources representative of the nursing home, who said that they had received a job application from Williams and that he had come in for an interview.

Investigators say that Williams presented a nursing license that dated back to January 1994 and that would expire in 2027.

When the staff checked the state's list of nursing impostors, they found Williams's name on it.

Dig deeper:

According to the website, Williams was found to be working at St. Joseph's/Handler Heath System in Savannah and had been been using the name of a person who had been legitimately licensed by the Georgia Board of Nursing.

Williams, also goes by the name Lonnie R. Releford and has other aliases, officials allege.

What's next:

Officers charged Williams with unlicensed practice as a registered professional nurse and was taken to the Fulton County Jail.

He remains in custody at the jail on a $4,000 bond.