WATCH | APD seeking help man's death during January car theft attempt

The Atlanta Police Department’s Homicide Unit will hold a press conference Wednesday to provide new details and request the public’s assistance in solving the Jan. 17 homicide of Javon Brown, a southwest Atlanta homeowner who died following an attempted truck theft outside his home.

Check back here at 4 p.m. for a livestream of the press conference.

What we know:

Police say Brown, 48, was alerted by his truck’s alarm around 4:30 a.m. at his residence on King George Lane in the King’s Forest neighborhood. When he went outside to investigate, he confronted thieves trying to steal his pickup truck and was met with gunfire. Authorities believe Brown may have returned fire before the thieves fled the scene.

After returning inside, Brown reportedly told his wife what happened but quickly suffered a medical emergency and died from a heart attack, according to police.

What's next:

Despite an ongoing investigation, no arrests have been made. During Wednesday’s press conference, the lead investigator will appeal to the public for any information or tips that could help identify those responsible.

The press conference will be an opportunity for the Atlanta Police Department to share updates on the case and ask anyone with information to come forward.