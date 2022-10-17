Spelman’s police chief details homecoming security after shooting near campus

Spelman’s police chief details homecoming security measures after weekend shooting near campus injures four people

Atlanta police say the investigation into a drive-by shooting that sent several Atlanta University Center students to the hospital over the weekend is ongoing. The shooting happened just after midnight Saturday in the midst of Clark Atlanta University’s homecoming celebration.

With thousands of people expected to attend Morehouse and Spelman College homecomings this weekend, Spelman’s Chief of Police Moses Perdue told Fox 5 safety is the top priority for their first homecoming since the pandemic.

"We’ve been having meetings for the last two months with our campus community with how we’re going to handle homecoming," Perdue said. "We want our people to be safe and sound and know that they can come to Spelman’s campus and have a great time," he added.

The joint homecoming celebration comes just a few days after three students were shot near the Atlanta University Center’s Woodruff Library.

"Our hearts go out to those families of those students that were actually shot," Perdue said.

He told FOX 5 his department is working with Morehouse police to secure both campuses and Atlanta Police will be patrolling surrounding areas throughout the weekend.

"We’re going to bring in additional officers early and what we’re going to do is double up on our entrances and exits," Perdue stated. "We have over 140 cameras in and around our campus and we will be utilizing those cameras to assist us."

The historically black colleges have also made changes to events like the tailgate—requiring clear or small bags, limiting entry to those with tickets and the number of ways in and out of the event. There are no weapons allowed.

Atlanta police are still searching for the person who pulled the trigger that sent those three AUC students to the hospital. If you have any information, give detectives a call.