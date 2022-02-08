Spelman College issues shelter-in-place alert after 3rd bomb threat

article

Atlanta police are doing a sweep of Spelman College after another bomb threat to the Atlanta historically Black university's campus.

In a text alert sent to students Tuesday morning, Spelman officials say the university's Department of Public Safety received a bomb threat with no information about a location or time of detonation.

The campus has been closed and classes are suspended while officials and the Atlanta Police Department do a sweep of the university and investigate the threat.

Students should shelter in place in their residence halls until officials give an all-clear notice.

The threat to Spelman is the third to the university this year and comes a week after the previous one. In that case, Atlanta police worked with Spelman Public Safety to conduct a sweep of campus buildings and found no explosive devices.

"These threats are despicable. They are designed to make us feel fearful and vulnerable," Spelman President Mary Schmidt Campbell, Ph.D. said in a statement.

After the last threat, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens arranged for additional police patrols around the AUCC.

The FBI is now investigating bomb threats against at least 17 historically Black colleges and universities across the U.S.

Investigators have identified at least five "persons of interest," a law enforcement official told The Associated Press last week. The investigators believe a spoofed phone number was used to make the threats, the official said.

Spelman officials are asking students not to contact Public Safety unless they have specific details about the threat.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.