Special Olympics takes a Polar Plunge in Lake Acworth

Lots of folks were freezin' for a reason in Cobb County Saturday afternoon.

Georgians got together for the annual Polar Plunge at Lake Acworth.

Law enforcement agencies across metro Atlanta, as well as companies and individuals typically take part in the annual event. This year was no different.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ 2024 Special Olympics Polar Plunge on Lake Acworth.

Some wore costumes, others stripped down to their shorts and swimsuits before taking a dip.

The water temperature at Lake Acworth was in the low-50s. Although it was sunny, participants say it didn't help much with the cold. Still, the plunge proved to be worth it.

The event raises money for Special Olympics Georgia. This year, more than 17,000 athletes will benefit.