Special Election Tuesday to fill House District 68 seat
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Voters in Fulton and Fayette counties will be heading to the polls on Tuesday to decide who will fill the remaining term for the late state Rep. Tish Naghise, who passed away in March.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in Georgia House of Representatives District 68.
Five candidates, all Democrats, are seeking to fill the now vacant seat.
On Tuesday’s ballot are:
- Mark Baker, a former school resource officer and professor with Clark Atlanta University
- John Culbert, a life-long public servant who has headed four park systems
- Taiwo Idowu, a businessman
- Derrick Jackson, a Navy veteran, businessman, and former representative of District 153.
- Jane Williams, a community activist
To see a sample ballot, find a voting location, and check voter registration, visit mvp.sos.ga.gov.
If no one receives 50 percent plus one in Tuesday’s election, the top two candidates will face each other for a run-off on June 13.
The winner of the race will serve for the remainder of the two years in the term.