Special Election Tuesday to fill House District 68 seat

Voters in Fulton and Fayette counties will be heading to the polls on Tuesday to decide who will fill the remaining term for the late state Rep. Tish Naghise, who passed away in March.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in Georgia House of Representatives District 68.

Five candidates, all Democrats, are seeking to fill the now vacant seat.

On Tuesday’s ballot are:

To see a sample ballot, find a voting location, and check voter registration, visit mvp.sos.ga.gov.

If no one receives 50 percent plus one in Tuesday’s election, the top two candidates will face each other for a run-off on June 13.

The winner of the race will serve for the remainder of the two years in the term.