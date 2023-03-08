Georgia House Rep. Tish Naghise dies

article

Georgia House Rep. Letitia "Tish" Naghise (D-Fayetteville) has died.

The Georgia House Democrats released the following statement:

"It is with profound sadness that we share the news of the passing of Rep. Tish Naghise. We extend our deepest condolences to her family and loved ones, her constituents, and all of those who were touched by her passion and kindness throughout her life.

Leader James Beverly said: ‘Rep. Naghise was my dear friend and a treasured member of the Democratic Caucus. She made an impact from day one at the Capitol, showing up with enthusiasm and grace. She was deeply passionate about fighting for the greater good, which led her to a lifetime of public service and organizing. It breaks my heart to share this unfortunate news. Her presence will be missed but her legacy of public service and kindness will live on.’"

Following the news of Rep. Naghise's passing, Gov. Brian Kemp released a statement saying, in part, "she cared deeply for the people of Fayetteville and the surrounding area."

"Marty, the girls, and I are saddened to learn of Representative Letitia ‘Tish’ Naghise's passing. Though her time in the legislature was brief, we know she cared deeply for the people of Fayetteville and the surrounding area. As her family, friends, and fellow Georgia House members recall her contributions and mourn this loss, we will keep them in our hearts and prayers."

Sen. Jon Ossoff also released a statement extending his condolences to the representative's family:

"I am shocked and saddened by news of Rep. Tish Naghise’s passing. I always knew Tish to be a kind, caring, hardworking, and committed community leader and public servant. Alisha and I send our love and deepest condolences to Tish’s family. Georgia will miss Tish."

A cause of death was not immediately known.