School resource officer fired from Lake Oconee Academy, GBI investigating

The school resource officer at Lake Oconee Academy in Greene County has been fired, according to the school.

The situation leading to the officer's termination by the Green County Sheriff's Office is currently under investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Lake Oconee Academy says it is committed to maintaining a safe and supportive learning environment for all of its students, but did not provide any other information.

Lake Oconee Academy is a K-12 charter school in Greensboro.

