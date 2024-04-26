Drug take back events in metro Atlanta for National Drug Take Back Day

article

April 27 is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day and several local police departments have scheduled drug take events. The purpose of the events is to provide a safe convenient, and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse of medications.

The East Point Police Department is hosting a drug take back event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at their station at 2727 East Point Street.

The Dunwoody Police Department's drug take back event is happening from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 4800 Ashford Dunwoody Road.

The Gwinnett County Police Department's drug take back event is happening 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Drugs can be dropped off at multiple locations, including police headquarters, the department's 6 precincts, and Coolray Field. People who have tablets, capsules, patches, and other forms of prescription drugs can drop them off at collection sites for proper disposal. Liquids, syringes, sharps, and other drugs will not be accepted.



The Peachtree City Police Department's drug take back event is happening 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 350 Highway 74 South.

The Snellville Police Department is hosting a drug take back event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 2315 Wisteria Drive.

Even if your local police department is not listed here, it is possible they are hosting an event. Check their social media accounts for information or reach out to them.