Spanx founder loans wedding dress to brides

Billionaire and Spanx founder Sara Blakely is helping brides impacted by the pandemic by loaning her wedding dress.

One of the first recipients is not only an Atlanta resident but a former FOX 5 Atlanta intern and employee.

"It's crazy how full circle this is," LeJeanne Thomas told FOX 5.

Thomas was scrolling through Instagram days after canceling her destination wedding in New Orleans.

"We had to do it for the safety of our guests," Thomas said.

Her wedding shop was closed and had her dress, so Thomas said, she really didn't know what the next step.

"Sara's post said 'Calling all Brides...,'" Thomas said. "Her team reached out and it just gives me goosebumps to talk about."

Advertisement

A little back and forth and some last-minute planning, Thomas put together a small wedding in her backyard.

She not only got to wear Blakely's personal gown but got her own back in time as well.

"I wore Sara's dress during the ceremony," Thomas said. "I felt so compelled by her gesture."

Now Thomas wants to pay it forward and help other brides impacted by the pandemic.

"If they fit me dress unaltered, then I want to loan it out...just like Sara did," Thomas said.

For more information on Thomas' gown email her: ljcapers@atlascandles.com