Spalding County deputy's home destroyed by flames; here's how to help

The Spalding County Sheriff's Office is calling on people to help a deputy and his family after they lost their home in a fire.

The devastating flames tore through the home on Aug. 31. Deputy McArthur McClendon, his wife and his mother lived in the home.

Officials did not share what investigators believe caused the fire.

The sheriff's office said the family is searching for a home and needs clothing:

XL women’s shirts

Size 14/16 women’s pants

Men’s large shirts

Men’s 34 waist pants

The Spalding County Sheriff's Office is accepting donations at 401 Justice Boulevard in Griffin.

Anyone requesting additional information on how to help or what the family needs can contact Major Robert Sowell at 770-467-4282, extension 31495 or rsowell@spaldingcounty.com.