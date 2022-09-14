Spalding County deputy loses home in fire

article

The Spalding County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to rally around a deputy who lost his home and all belongings to a fire.

On Aug. 31, 2022, Deputy McArthur McClendon from Spalding County says he lost everything when his home caught fire. Now he, his wife and his mother are all displaced.

As the deputy searches for a home to rent, the others from the sheriff's office are asking for the public's assistance in getting the family a few items.

They're requesting:

XL women’s shirts

Size 14/16 women’s pants

Men’s large shirts

Men’s 34 waist pants

"Any donations will be appreciated as we assist Deputy McClendon and his family recover from this horrible event," a representative for the sheriff's office said.

(Credit: Deputy McArthur McClendon) (Supplied)

They'll be accepting donations at the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office located at 401 Justice Boulevard, Griffin, GA.

If you would like additional information, you can contact Major Robert Sowell at 770-467-4282, ext. ‘31495’ or email him at rsowell@spaldingcounty.com.