SpaceX launches GPS mission for U.S. Space Force

After being scrubbed several times, SpaceX successfully launched the U.S. Space Force’s GPS III Space Vehicle 04 into orbit on Thursday.

The satellite was delivered into space by a Falcon 9 rocket from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.

Following stage separation, SpaceX completed another successful landing of the Falcon 9’s first stage on the "Of Course I Still Love You" droneship, stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

On Wednesday, United Launch Alliance (ULA) scrubbed its launch of an Atlas V after issues were noted regarding a ground valve issue with the liquid oxygen system.

ULA says that they will attempt the launch again sometime before Monday. ULA is targeting a Sunday launch at 5:36 p.m. EST

You can watch the launch on FOX 35 News.