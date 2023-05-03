Expand / Collapse search
South Gwinnett High School no longer on soft lockdown

South Gwinnett High School was placed on lockdown Wednesday morning but that lockdown has been lifted.

GWINNETT COUNTY - South Gwinnett High School in Snellville was placed on soft lockdown around 9 a.m. Wednesday.

According to the school, it was because of police activity off campus but near the school. Multiple police cars and officers were observed at and near the school.

A soft lockdown prevents students from being outside but teaching and learning continues inside the school. 

The nearby elementary school, WC Britt Elementary, also appeared to have been placed on soft lockdown. 

The soft lockdown was lifted at around noon. 

No other information was provided by school representatives. 

This is a breaking news story. FOX 5 Atlanta has reached out to police for additional information.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.