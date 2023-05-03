South Gwinnett High School no longer on soft lockdown

Image 1 of 6 ▼

South Gwinnett High School in Snellville was placed on soft lockdown around 9 a.m. Wednesday.

According to the school, it was because of police activity off campus but near the school. Multiple police cars and officers were observed at and near the school.

A soft lockdown prevents students from being outside but teaching and learning continues inside the school.

The nearby elementary school, WC Britt Elementary, also appeared to have been placed on soft lockdown.

The soft lockdown was lifted at around noon.

No other information was provided by school representatives.

