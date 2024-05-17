South Georgia code enforcement officer arrested for illegally tracking teacher

A south Georgia man has been arrested by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation accused of placing a tracking device on a teacher’s car while on school property.

Roger Goddard, 50, of Douglas, was charged with surveillance which invades the privacy of another and false statements.

Goddard is employed as the Code Enforcement Officer for the City of Douglas and is a Georgia POST-certified law enforcement officer.

He was taken into custody on Thursday at the Douglas City Hall.

The Coffee County Board of Education Police Department asked the GBI to investigate back in February.

Details surrounding the charges have not been released.

Goddard was booked into the Coffee County Jail.