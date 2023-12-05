GBI releases sketch to help public identify body found in South Fulton woods

article

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has put out a sketch hoping someone can help identify a dead body found in the woods of South Fulton.

Police say a hunter found the remains of an unidentified man behind Wheaton Drive off of Fulton Industrial Boulevard on Sept. 24. It wasn't clear how long the man had been dead or how long he had been left outside.

Officials say the man was wearing jeans and a t-shirt. He appeared to be between the ages of 36 and 48.

K. Lawson, a forensic artist with the GBI, created a sketch in hopes that someone would recognize him.

If you have any information, please contact the South Fulton Police Department as soon as possible.