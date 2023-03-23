Police video: 15-year-olds take stolen car for joyride in South Fulton

Two young teens were arrested for taking a stolen vehicle on a joyride in South Fulton last weekend.

The South Fulton Police Department released dash cam video of the brief chase which happened around 2:20 a.m. Saturday. Police say officers caught up with a stolen black 2019 Hyundai Elantra along the Old National Highway corridor.

South Fulton Police say teens in a stolen car try to back away from a cruiser only to be met by another during the early morning hours of March 18, 2023. (South Fulton Police Department)

The video shows law enforcement approaching to the vehicle in the parking lot of a shopping center near Jonesboro Road. As one cruiser approaches the vehicle, the driver throws the car in reverse, trying to speed away, only to discover a second cruiser has pulled up behind it.

South Fulton Police say teens in a stolen car try to run from officers during the early morning hours of March 18, 2023. (South Fulton Police Department)

The driver then fishtails, and puts the car in drive. It tries to lose the officer through a nearby McDonald’s parking lot, but the driver ends up not knowing how to get out.

South Fulton Police say teens in a stolen car look for a way out of a McDonald’s parking lot during brief chase by officers during the early morning hours of March 18, 2023. (South Fulton Police Department)

The driver eventually gets back onto Old National Highway where it slows and eventually stops.

South Fulton Police say teens in a stolen car try to drive onto Old National Highway before giving up during the early morning hours of March 18, 2023. (South Fulton Police Department)

Inside the vehicle, police say they found two 15-year-olds. Both were taken into custody and later released to their parents.

"This incident serves as a reminder to parents and guardians of the importance of supervising their children and ensuring they are engaged in safe and legal activities," the police department writes in a Facebook post on its page.

No one was injured and the car was undamaged.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the incident.

Police ask parents to be aware of children’s activities

South Fulton Police say they are working with parents, schools, and community organizations to get juvenile crime under control.

Police offered four tips for parents and guardians to help in the effort:

1. Maintain open communication with their children about their activities and whereabouts.

2. Set clear expectations and consequences for their behavior.

3. Encourage participation in after-school programs or extracurricular activities that promote personal growth and development.

4. Foster relationships with their children’s friends and their families to create a network of support.

Police say following these guidelines will help to create a safer community for all.