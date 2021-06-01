Suspected street racer charged in deadly South Fulton crash

Officers say they've arrested a suspected street racer after a deadly crash in South Fulton.

Officials say the crash happened on May 16 on Roosevelt Highway near Hunter Road.

Before the crash, police say a witness reported a white Dodge Charger and another Dodge racing on the highway. The white Dodge Charger, which officials say was driven by 30-year-old Atlanta resident Keenan Crane, was reportedly driving around 127 mph in a 55 mph zone.

The crash killed 40-year-old Vernal Savoy. Officials have not said if Savoy was involved in the alleged race. Another motorist involved in the crash was not injured.

"Street racing continues to be of grave concern in the metropolitan Atlanta area. Unfortunately, a life has been lost as a result," the South Fulton Police Department wrote on Facebook. "We will continue to investigate those persons involved in this unlawful activity in our city."

Crane is now in custody at the Fulton County Jail charged with first-degree homicide by vehicle, speeding, reckless driving, two counts of second-degree cruelty to children, and a seat belt violation.

The investigation is ongoing.

