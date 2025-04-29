South Fulton State of the City address scheduled for Thursday

article

The Brief South Fulton Mayor Khalid Kamau will deliver the State of the City address Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Southwest Arts Center. The address follows Mayor Khalid’s announcement that he will not seek re-election, citing low pay as a major factor. Councilwoman Carmelita Gumbs and former Mayor Bill Edwards are among the candidates running to replace him.



South Fulton's Mayor Khalid Kamau is set to deliver the city's State of the City address Thursday evening, just days after announcing he will not seek re-election.

What we know:

The address, which marks South Fulton's eighth anniversary as one of metro Atlanta's newest cities, will begin at 6 p.m. at the Southwest Arts Center on New Hope Road. Mayor Khalid is expected to highlight the city's achievements over the past year and outline plans for the future.

His remarks come at a pivotal time, as the mayor faces criticism over various city issues, including financial concerns and overseas trips. Mayor Khalid recently said he is stepping away from the role because the job "simply doesn't pay enough."

PREVIOUS STORIES

What's next:

Councilwoman Carmelita Gumbs and former South Fulton Mayor Bill Edwards have both announced campaigns to succeed him in the upcoming election.