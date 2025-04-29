South Fulton State of the City address scheduled for Thursday
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - South Fulton's Mayor Khalid Kamau is set to deliver the city's State of the City address Thursday evening, just days after announcing he will not seek re-election.
What we know:
The address, which marks South Fulton's eighth anniversary as one of metro Atlanta's newest cities, will begin at 6 p.m. at the Southwest Arts Center on New Hope Road. Mayor Khalid is expected to highlight the city's achievements over the past year and outline plans for the future.
His remarks come at a pivotal time, as the mayor faces criticism over various city issues, including financial concerns and overseas trips. Mayor Khalid recently said he is stepping away from the role because the job "simply doesn't pay enough."
What's next:
Councilwoman Carmelita Gumbs and former South Fulton Mayor Bill Edwards have both announced campaigns to succeed him in the upcoming election.