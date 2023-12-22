Holiday shopping scare: Shooting erupts near South Fulton Walmart, investigation underway

article

A shooting interrupted last-minute holiday shopping near the Walmart off Old National Highway. One person was injured, according to the South Fulton Police Department.

Officers responded around 7:30 p.m. Friday to the 6100 block of Old National Highway.

South Fulton police could only release a few details about the shooting as it is still under investigation but did say there is "no ongoing threat to the public and appears to be an isolated incident."

Witnesses told FOX 5 the parking lot was flooded with officers and medics immediately following the shooting.

The identity and condition of the person shot was not immediately available.

It was not clear if a shooter had been taken into custody.

Police are asking shoppers to avoid the area and drivers to find alternative routes.

