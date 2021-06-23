South Fulton serves up a delicious week to 'savor'

Metro Atlanta restaurants are back to serving at full capacity, and diners are returning to the habit of going out to eat. And that means it’s the perfect time for the City of South Fulton to showcase the best of what its culinary scene has to offer.

June 21 through 28 marks the city’s Savor SOFU Restaurant Week, an event coordinated by the South Fulton Convention and Visitors Bureau to highlight the city’s diverse dining options.

During the week, participating restaurants will serve up discounts and specials menu items; for example, Sandtown Pub (on Campbellton Road) has announced $8.99 lunch specials from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily and $10 pitchers from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. each afternoon.

South Fulton tourism manager Chantel Francois will also host live updates on social media, spotlighting restaurant offerings and showcasing some of those special deals for customers.

Other restaurants taking part in Savor SOFU Restaurant Week include Golden Krust Caribbean Restaurant, Gocha's Breakfast Bar, and Mulan Cascade.

For more information on Savor SOFU Restaurant Week, click over to the Visit SOFU website here. And click the video player to check out our morning taking our own culinary journey through the city!

