South Fulton Police seek man leaving bodily fluids at local church

The Brief A man has been repeatedly leaving bodily fluids at Solid Rock Pentecostal Church in South Fulton, captured on video. The suspect is described as a Black man with long dreadlocks, known to frequent the Red Oak area. Police are seeking information from the public, offering anonymous tip submissions and a potential reward of up to $5,000.



Investigators want to find the man who keeps leaving inappropriate items around the city of South Fulton.

The latest incident was caught on camera at the Solid Rock Pentecostal Church.

What we know:

According to the South Fulton Police Department, the man has been repeatedly leaving bodily fluids on the property of a local church.

The suspect, described as a Black man with long dreadlocks, was reportedly captured on video committing the act on multiple occasions at Solid Rock Pentecostal Church, located at 4707 Washington Rd. Authorities said the man is known to frequent the Red Oak area.

What we don't know:

Police released video footage of the individual and are encouraging anyone with information to come forward.

What you can do:

Tips can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online at StopCrimeAtl.org, or by texting CSGA and the tip to 738477. Tipsters do not need to provide their name or any identifying information and could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.