South Fulton police see drop in drug activity along Roosevelt Hwy corridor following drug raid

South Fulton police said concerned residents reported suspicious activity at Isidoro Palacios' residence on Stonewall Tell Road earlier this year.

"We have great citizens here that, if they see something doesn't seem right, see something doesn't look right, they do phone in and give us the information about those things," South Fulton Police Lt. Shannon McKesey said.

Soon after, neighbors reported high traffic in the area, the narcotics unit learned Palacios was being investigated by federal authorities, and the Polk County Sheriff's Office in Florida, in connection with a drug trafficking operation.

"They had been watching the location and called us out to help assist with the search warrant on the property", said McKesey.

Photo taken by South Fulton police during Operations Dirty Water, a massive drug trafficking bust. (South Fulton police)

Palacios, 59, is one of six suspects charged with operating a drug trafficking operation with ties to a Mexican drug cartel.

Authorities reportedly located a meth lab at his residence, one of three methamphetamine labs the drug ring operated in Georgia, and seized about 1,500 pounds of meth.

"We want people to know that if you break into South Fulton," said McKesey, "We will find you and we will shut it down."

Officials said $54 million worth of meth and other drugs were smuggled into the country in Home Depot buckets.

Detectives said suspect Brian Stanton, ran the operation from his prison cell in the Federal Penitentiary in Atlanta and arranged for the sale and delivery of methamphetamine from Georgia to Polk County, Florida.

South Fulton police shared photos of the 77 pounds of methamphetamine seized during the raid at Palacios' home last month. Officers also raided a home belonging to Palacios on West Brook Rock Road in Union City.

Lt. McKesey credits concerned residents and partnerships with local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies, for shutting down the multi-million dollar operation.

"We had issues around that area close to the Roosevelt Highway corridor, Welcome All Road, and we have actually seen a drastic decrease of drug sales and overdose deaths in that area."

