South Fulton police say 1 injured in shooting on elementary school property

South Fulton police say a shooting that occurred on the property of an elementary school has left one injured.

Officials say the incident occurred on Saturday at around 2:30 a.m. on the property of A. Philip Randolph Elementary School on Campbellton Rd SW. when gunshots were heard while officers were patrolling the area.

"Upon canvassing the area, SFPD identified that a shooting had occurred on the school property," South Fulton Police Department officials said.

The victim, who has not been identified at this time by authorities, was transported to Grady hospital for treatment.

Fulton County Schools Police Department was named as the primary agency investigating this incident, while SFPD is assisting.

This story is developing.